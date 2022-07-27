Tributes
Free bus rides? City Council considers suspending fares to entice more passengers

The five day suspension will take place between August 22 and August 26.
The five day suspension will take place between August 22 and August 26.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:15 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council will vote on a resolution to suspend bus fares for five days and possibly much longer.

The five-day suspension, between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26, is a pilot program to determine whether or not suspending fares for a longer period of time would increase overall ridership in the long run.

Currently, the resolution has only passed through the Transportation Committee.

The idea is to promote awareness of, and encourage the public use and benefit from the HOLO card — the city’s first account based, electronic fare system used by passengers on TheBus.

The resolution also says part of this effort is to help those who may be impacted by the high inflation rate and skyrocketing gas prices over the last year.

The legislation says in part that the “City wishes to capitalize on the start of a new academic year, characterized by congested roadways and slow commutes, to demonstrate the advantages of public transportation.”

A similar program has seen success on Hawaii Island where the county council just approved a measure that will extend fare-free Hele-On bus service through the end of 2025. That ‘fare-free’ program was started there because of the pandemic and was paid for in large part by CARES Act funding and more recently federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

It’s not exactly clear how a similar program on Oahu would be paid for.

If the 5-day suspension is green-lighted, the Department of Transportation Services would have 60 days to submit a report to the City Council before any longer term fare suspension would be implemented.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

