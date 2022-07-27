Forget Iron Man. Hawaii’s very own will soon lead the ‘Avengers’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “Avengers” will assemble again. But, this time they’ll be led by a Maui native.

Haiku-born Destin Daniel Cretton will direct “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

The 43-year-old entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe after directing 2021′s trailblazing “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the MCU’s first leading Asian superhero who captivated audiences worldwide.

The hotly anticipated Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con rolled out the next phases for MCU films, and Cretton now has another film on his to-do list.

In a little over a decade, the “Avengers” have become a dominant force in the film industry. The most recent “Avengers: Endgame” made nearly $2.8 billion in worldwide box office sales.

Marvel’s Phase Six will be jam-packed with the “Avengers” team.

“The Kang Dynasty” will reunite the superheroes since 2019′s “Endgame” as the MCU’s second film of Phase Six.

Six-months later, the Phase will conclude with “Avengers: Secret Wars.” That movie’s director has yet to be announced.

In the comics, “The Kang Dynasty” tells the story of Kang the Conqueror — an all-powerful being who destroys the United Nations building, eradicates the population of Washington D.C. and is set on taking over the world.

Cretton is quickly becoming a Marvel favorite, signing a deal with the franchise which includes directing a sequel to “Shang-Chi” as well as developing a “Wonder Man” series for Disney+.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” is slated for May 2025.

