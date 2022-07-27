Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trades will begin to diminish today,. Light winds are then expected to continue through early Friday. Limited showers will continue to favor windward areas into Thursday, before increasing moisture and instability enhances showers late Thursday and Friday. Additionally, an upper trough currently drifting north of the region will deepen near Kauai Thursday, possibly generating a few heavier showers near Kauai late Thursday. A return to breezy trade winds and more stable weather is expected this weekend, as the high north of the state restrengthens.

A new long-period south swell (190 degrees) is expected to arrive on Thursday, it’s expected to peak Friday, and hold into Saturday. The surf heights may approach the High Surf Advisory threshold along south facing shores during the peak of this event. Modest, choppy surf will continue along east facing shores through Wednesday. Surf is expected to lower slightly along east facing shores Thursday and Friday as the trades ease.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.