In rare move, Kahele and Cayetano hold news conference to question Green’s finances

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an unusual move as voters are casting mail-in ballots, Democratic gubernatorial candidates Vicky Cayetano and U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele teamed up Wednesday for a news conference to resume their questioning of Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s finances and call on him to “release the records.”

The news conference was held at Cayetano’s campaign headquarters.

And most of the allegations they made and questions they raised have been heard before.

Green has denied any unethical behavior or misuse of his office and said the ethics issues were largely clerical errors. He has also said Green Health International LLC was created to collect his income as an ER doctor.

“We are not bringing anything new, We are asking questions that deserve answers,” Kahele said.

Cayetano acknowledged the news conference was “unprecedented,” but said “character matters.”

Hawaii News Now has reached out to the Green campaign for a response.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

