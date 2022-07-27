Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing jacket sold for more than $2 million at auction

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta...
The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta cloth' used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.(SOTHEBY'S via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The space jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin while stepping on the moon has sold for a record-breaking $2.7 million.

The auction happened in New York Tuesday at Sotheby’s.

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called “Beta cloth” used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.

Other items sold included Apollo 11 flight plans, with a complete summary of the mission, which sold for $819,000.

Aldrin, who is now 92 years old, was the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after being pulled from waters near Ala Moana Beach Park, Magic Island.
HPD: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
Jason Walker
Police: 7-Eleven worker used nearly 4-foot-long sword in Waikiki attack
The Secret Service alleges a Waipahu man used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree,...
Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
DLNR: Visitor injured by monk seal didn’t provoke attack, won’t face state fines

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
2 former cops face sentencing for violating George Floyd’s rights
Forecast: Lighter winds and more showers are on the way
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers on the way
The Justice Department is probing former President Donald Trump.
Justice Dept. investigating Trump, fake elector scheme allegations, reports say