‘Bows football unveils fall training camp schedule, opens practices to the fans

Football season is right around the corner.

The University of Hawaii football team announced it’s official schedule for their 2022 fall training camp schedule and they’re inviting the fans to watch da Braddahhood out to watch them go to work.

UH says that all practices will be open to the public — all in attendance are not allowed to film practices with a camera or mobile device.

The ‘Bows also broke down how the practice structure will work in head coach Timmy Chang’s inaugural camp.

Players will be split into two groups, practicing for one and a half hour sessions from July 27th to August 9th with the groups made the night before with the tentative first team offense and defense going against the fourth team and the second and third teams going at it together.

Weekday practices will start at 6:45 a.m. on the grass field while the Saturday sessions will start at 5:45 p.m.

Stick with Hawaii News Now sports for all updates on the Rainbow Warriors training camp.

