Blood donation advocate who cycled through every state capital ends journey in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A milestone journey to raise awareness about blood donations was completed in Honolulu on Tuesday.

Last August, 52-year-old Bob Barnes set out from Syracuse, New York on a mission to cycle through every U.S. state capital in one year.

On Tuesday, he completed his goal on Oahu, riding from his Waikiki hotel to Blood Bank of Hawaii’s Young Street donation center.

“Basically, I had to dig deep and just push through it,” blood donation advocate Bob Barnes said. “And you know, you got to know yourself. And I knew if I pushed through it, I’d get through it and continue the message.”

The state’s top blood donors congratulated Barnes upon arrival, where shortly after he gave blood for the ninth time on his trip.

“If everyone did their part in spreading the word, I believe we would have so many more donors, which not only Hawaii needs, the whole world needs,” Blood Bank of Hawaii super donor Dustin Guillermo said. “And for what he did, it’s so awesome.”

“I commend Bob for doing this to spread awareness because of the pandemic right now that we have,” Blood Bank of Hawaii super donor Gerald Yamane said. “Donations are down, and needs are not down.”

Throughout his journey dubbed the “Great American Triple Switchback,” Barnes cycled close to 17,000 miles.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.