Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Blood donation advocate who cycled through every state capital ends journey in Honolulu

A milestone journey to raise awareness about blood donations was completed in Honolulu on...
A milestone journey to raise awareness about blood donations was completed in Honolulu on Tuesday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Matt Fairfax
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:34 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A milestone journey to raise awareness about blood donations was completed in Honolulu on Tuesday.

Last August, 52-year-old Bob Barnes set out from Syracuse, New York on a mission to cycle through every U.S. state capital in one year.

On Tuesday, he completed his goal on Oahu, riding from his Waikiki hotel to Blood Bank of Hawaii’s Young Street donation center.

“Basically, I had to dig deep and just push through it,” blood donation advocate Bob Barnes said. “And you know, you got to know yourself. And I knew if I pushed through it, I’d get through it and continue the message.”

The state’s top blood donors congratulated Barnes upon arrival, where shortly after he gave blood for the ninth time on his trip.

“If everyone did their part in spreading the word, I believe we would have so many more donors, which not only Hawaii needs, the whole world needs,” Blood Bank of Hawaii super donor Dustin Guillermo said. “And for what he did, it’s so awesome.”

“I commend Bob for doing this to spread awareness because of the pandemic right now that we have,” Blood Bank of Hawaii super donor Gerald Yamane said. “Donations are down, and needs are not down.”

Throughout his journey dubbed the “Great American Triple Switchback,” Barnes cycled close to 17,000 miles.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of H-3 murder victim says authorities won’t allow her to see daughter
Mother of woman fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway arrives in Hawaii amid search for answers
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
DLNR: Visitor injured by monk seal didn’t provoke attack, won’t face state fines
The Secret Service alleges a Waipahu man used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree,...
Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail
A woman died after being pulled from waters near Ala Moana Beach Park, Magic Island.
HPD: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach
Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki

Latest News

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
The conflict between a swimmer and mother monk seal over the weekend is forcing a discussion...
Monk seal’s attack prompts calls for action to prevent more serious encounters
Ala Moana Beach Park
Ocean Safety: Teen’s apparent drowning underscores risks of changing ocean conditions
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
DOH officially rejects Navy’s plan to defuel Red Hill, saying it lacks needed detail
A new hub for young entrepreneurs is going up in Manoa.
A hub for young entrepreneurs to live, work and innovate is going up in Manoa