Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

3 men accused in catalytic converter theft first to be charged under new state law

Your top local stories for Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
By Krista Rados
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:34 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three men who allegedly tried to steal the catalytic converter off a car on Sunday are the first to be charged under the state’s new theft law.

Sean Mapa, Tyler Sanabria and Jose Rivera were charged with a class C felony after they were caught by police at Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Gov. David Ige signed the bill into law in June due to the state seeing an increase of stolen catalytic converters over the years.

Catalytic converters have a high resale value because they contain profitable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The new law will make it illegal to sell the converters without a written statement from the seller that certifies they are willfully handing over the car part. The seller must document proper identification of the recipient including their photograph, license plate number and more.

For the full list of requirements, click here.

The theft of a catalytic converter, regardless if it has been removed from a motor vehicle or not, could range from a $1,000 fine to five years in prison.

The law says that each county police department must keep a database of this information and establish an education program that works to prevent future catalytic converter theft.

For more information on the new law, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A woman died after being pulled from waters near Ala Moana Beach Park, Magic Island.
HPD: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach
Jason Walker
Police: 7-Eleven worker used nearly 4-foot-long sword in Waikiki attack
The Secret Service alleges a Waipahu man used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree,...
Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
DLNR: Visitor injured by monk seal didn’t provoke attack, won’t face state fines

Latest News

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad’s parliament Wednesday, chanting curses against...
Protesters enter Iraqi parliament, chant curses against Iran
The five day suspension will take place between August 22 and August 26.
Free bus rides? City Council considers suspending fares to entice more passengers
UH football kicks off Fall training camp as players gear up for new season
UH football kicks off Fall training camp as players gear up for new season
Free bus rides? City Council considers suspending fares to entice more passengers
Free bus rides? City Council considers suspending fares to entice more passengers