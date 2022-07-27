3 men accused in catalytic converter theft first to be charged under new state law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three men who allegedly tried to steal the catalytic converter off a car on Sunday are the first to be charged under the state’s new theft law.

Sean Mapa, Tyler Sanabria and Jose Rivera were charged with a class C felony after they were caught by police at Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Gov. David Ige signed the bill into law in June due to the state seeing an increase of stolen catalytic converters over the years.

Catalytic converters have a high resale value because they contain profitable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The new law will make it illegal to sell the converters without a written statement from the seller that certifies they are willfully handing over the car part. The seller must document proper identification of the recipient including their photograph, license plate number and more.

For the full list of requirements, click here.

The theft of a catalytic converter, regardless if it has been removed from a motor vehicle or not, could range from a $1,000 fine to five years in prison.

The law says that each county police department must keep a database of this information and establish an education program that works to prevent future catalytic converter theft.

For more information on the new law, click here.

