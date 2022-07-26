With little sleep and lots of grit, team completes record-breaking trek to cross the Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A team of four women rowed their way to history Monday night when they arrived in Honolulu and ended their record-breaking 35-day trek across the Pacific Ocean.

Libby Costello, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith became the fastest all-women team to complete the Great Pacific Race.

The team — also known as the Lat 35 crew — rowed 2,400 nautical miles from San Francisco to Honolulu in 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes.

The race across the Pacific consists of teams made up of three to four rowers, who all compete in similar boats without any assistance until they reach Honolulu.

The crew rowed in 2-hour paired shifts for 24 hours a day. They are said to have averaged about 90 minutes of sleep a day.

Their land support team kept fans in touch by posting daily updates on their Instagram page, which has a heaping 40,000 followers.

