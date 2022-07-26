Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

With little sleep and lots of grit, team completes record-breaking trek to cross the Pacific

Libby Costello, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith became the fastest...
Libby Costello, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith became the fastest all-women team to complete the Great Pacific Race.(Lat 35)
By Krista Rados
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:32 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A team of four women rowed their way to history Monday night when they arrived in Honolulu and ended their record-breaking 35-day trek across the Pacific Ocean.

Libby Costello, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith became the fastest all-women team to complete the Great Pacific Race.

The team — also known as the Lat 35 crew — rowed 2,400 nautical miles from San Francisco to Honolulu in 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes.

The race across the Pacific consists of teams made up of three to four rowers, who all compete in similar boats without any assistance until they reach Honolulu.

The crew rowed in 2-hour paired shifts for 24 hours a day. They are said to have averaged about 90 minutes of sleep a day.

Their land support team kept fans in touch by posting daily updates on their Instagram page, which has a heaping 40,000 followers.

For more information on the team and their record, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of H-3 murder victim says authorities won’t allow her to see daughter
Mother of woman fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway arrives in Hawaii amid search for answers
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
DLNR: Visitor injured by monk seal didn’t provoke attack, won’t face state fines
The Secret Service alleges a Waipahu man used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree,...
Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail
Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
‘Mechanical issue’ forces Vegas-bound Southwest flight to divert, land on Oahu

Latest News

Consider taking a daycation.
High-end resort amenities without high-end prices
Officials said the 9-year-old was also hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
HPD: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach Park
Trash lining Leeward Oahu
As ‘powerful’ stench plagues leeward Oahu, residents call for city to clear piles of trash
HPD: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach Park
HPD: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach Park