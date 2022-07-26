Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Uvalde elementary school principal placed on leave after massacre

The uncle of a Uvalde shooting victim says the firing of the school district police chief is not enough. (Source: CNN/CITY OF UVALDE/UCISD/KSAT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) - The attorney for the principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers says the principal has been placed on administrative leave.

Mandy Gutierrez’s attorney Ricardo Cedillo of San Antonio says Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell placed the Robb Elementary School principal on paid administrative leave Monday.

A legislative committee blamed Gutierrez and an assistant for knowing a lock to the classroom where the killings happened May 24 wasn’t working. The committee concluded the shooter likely entered the room through that unlocked door.

In the wake of the massacere, the Uvalde school system has taken blame for basic security failures — unlocked doors, a spotty alert system and lax enforcement of rules. An investigative report by the Texas Legislature found the district did not treat maintenance issues like broken doors and locks with urgency.

The House committee found “a regrettable culture of noncompliance by school personnel who frequently propped doors open and deliberately circumvented locks” at Robb Elementary. The report said school administrators and district police tacitly condoned the behavior, noting that the school suggested the practice “for the convenience of substitute teachers and others who lacked their own keys.”

Also Monday, the district school board approved a three-week postponement of the start of the district school year until Sept. 6.

There has been mounting public pressure and growing impatience for accountability after police body camera footage and a damning report revealed how officers waited in the school hallway for more than 70 minutes instead of confronting the gunman inside a fourth-grade classroom.

Nearly 400 officers rushed to the scene of the school during the shooting, according to findings by a Texas House committee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
‘Mechanical issue’ forces Vegas-bound Southwest flight to divert, land on Oahu
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
Mother of H-3 murder victim says authorities won’t allow her to see daughter
Mother of woman fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway arrives in Hawaii amid search for answers
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
Suspect who allegedly used sword to amputate man’s hand charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Monk sea bite in Waikiki
Witnesses react to monk seal and swimmer encounter
Authorities say a woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside the airport...
Gunshots ground planes, send Dallas airport into panic
HNN
Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail
International explorer and conservationist Chris Bertish is back on land this week after...
Famed waterman recounts his ‘really crazy’ solo journey across the Pacific in a wing-foil vessel
HNN File
Top candidates for governor differ on specifics, but agree housing crisis must be addressed