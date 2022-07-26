UH receives record $505M in extramural funding

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii has topped half a billion dollars in outside funding for the first time in its history, officials announced Thursday.

The 10-campus system hit a record $505 million in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30.

This record total tops UH’s previous funding record of $488.6 million in 2011.

The outside funding — from the federal government and industry and nonprofit organizations — was used for extramural projects which support research and innovation.

“We are extremely pleased to have reached this significant milestone in our extramural funding history,” said UH Vice President for Research and Innovation Vassilis L. Syrmos, in a statement.

“Much of the credit is due to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and graduate students who keep the UH research enterprise on a steady course despite significant challenges from our economy, world affairs, and fallout from the recent pandemic.”

The research expenditures have contributed to the local economy through business sales, job creation, employee earning, and state tax revenue.

The program is said to serve as the main component in the diversification of Hawaii’s economy.

According to a 2021 economic impact report by the UH Economic Research Organization, UH research-related expenditures of $476.8 million in extramural funding in 2020 generated $734.8 million in total business sales, $236.9 million in spending and $41.2 million in state tax revenue, while supporting an estimated 5,428 jobs.

“We are incredibly proud to have grown our UH extramural enterprise into a major economic sector for Hawaii that creates thousands of jobs and provides economic stimulation across our islands,” said UH President David Lassner, in a statement.

UH has many programs that have attracted funders.

