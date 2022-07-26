Tributes
As ‘powerful’ stench plagues leeward Oahu, residents call for city to clear piles of trash

Your top local stories for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:07 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Piles of trash are flooding beach parks along Oahu’s leeward coast.

The heaps range from waste as small as trash bags to full-scale mattresses.

Neighbors said it’s been two to three weeks, and the garbage remains untouched.

“The smell is just so powerful, I mean it’s just so stink,” a concerned Waianae resident said.

The junk lines Farrington Highway — found along about a 7-mile stretch from Kahe Power Plant to Leihoku Street.

The city said extra crews are on the way to assist in cleanup, but it is not uncommon to find trash buildup after the weekend.

“Our weekend staff are not able to haul away the large amounts of trash some park users leave behind, so we address this trash build-up with bigger vehicles and a larger crew the following days,” said Nathan Serota of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Extra crews will be on-site to aid in trash removal Monday and Tuesday, Serota added.

The origin of the abandoned litter remains unclear.

To limit stray waste left in parks and parking lots, the city urges the public to place trash in proper bins and to consider “packing out what they pack in.”

