Police investigating after scuba diver dies in waters off Hawaii Island

A teenage girl has died after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach Park.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:39 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A scuba diver died Sunday in waters off Wawaloli Beach, Hawaii Island police said.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Conrad Haleamau, of Kailua-Kona.

Authorities responded to a report of a diver in distress around noon.

Police said Haleamau went unresponsive while in the water. That’s when bystanders brought him to shore and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Paramedics treated the victim and transported him to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

Police are still investigating what led up to this incident.

This story will be updated.

