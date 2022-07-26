Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Injured nene rescued on Kauai healing after helping hands provide crucial care

They see injured nene geese from all over the state.
By Samie Solina
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A nene from the island of Kauai is recovering at an Oahu animal hospital after it was likely hit by a car.

About two weeks ago, the nene was found on the south side of Kauai with leg and wing injuries.

Save Our Shearwaters, a center dedicated to rehabilitating native Hawaiian species, stabilized the goose before it was flown to Feather and Fur Animal Hospital in Kailua.

“The main reasons they are seen by us is for the wing and leg fractures,” said Feather and Fur medical director Brian Walsh. “And that typically happens either from getting hit by cars or getting hit by golf balls, unfortunately.”

A Hawaiian nene is the rarest goose in the world. Walsh said there are only about 2,500 left in the wild.

“Every individual matters,” said Walsh.

Walsh said the animal hospital has seen about 10 nene so far this year. Last year, they cared for nearly 1,000 native birds on top of their typical pets.

“It’s definitely very rewarding,” Walsh said. “Especially just knowing that there’s such a rare and endangered animal, we feel privileged that we get to work on them. And it’s very rewarding to be able to fix them and get them back out.”

Since the surgery last week, the nene is recovering well. Soon, it will be flown to the Big Island to be rehabilitated by the Hawaii Wildlife Center before being released back on Kauai.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
‘Mechanical issue’ forces Vegas-bound Southwest flight to divert, land on Oahu
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
Mother of H-3 murder victim says authorities won’t allow her to see daughter
Mother of woman fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway arrives in Hawaii amid search for answers
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
Suspect who allegedly used sword to amputate man’s hand charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Monk sea bite in Waikiki
Witnesses react to monk seal and swimmer encounter
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds continue and back to a mellow pattern
HNN
Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail
International explorer and conservationist Chris Bertish is back on land this week after...
Famed waterman recounts his ‘really crazy’ solo journey across the Pacific in a wing-foil vessel