Injured nene rescued on Kauai healing after helping hands provide crucial care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A nene from the island of Kauai is recovering at an Oahu animal hospital after it was likely hit by a car.

About two weeks ago, the nene was found on the south side of Kauai with leg and wing injuries.

Save Our Shearwaters, a center dedicated to rehabilitating native Hawaiian species, stabilized the goose before it was flown to Feather and Fur Animal Hospital in Kailua.

“The main reasons they are seen by us is for the wing and leg fractures,” said Feather and Fur medical director Brian Walsh. “And that typically happens either from getting hit by cars or getting hit by golf balls, unfortunately.”

A Hawaiian nene is the rarest goose in the world. Walsh said there are only about 2,500 left in the wild.

“Every individual matters,” said Walsh.

Walsh said the animal hospital has seen about 10 nene so far this year. Last year, they cared for nearly 1,000 native birds on top of their typical pets.

“It’s definitely very rewarding,” Walsh said. “Especially just knowing that there’s such a rare and endangered animal, we feel privileged that we get to work on them. And it’s very rewarding to be able to fix them and get them back out.”

Since the surgery last week, the nene is recovering well. Soon, it will be flown to the Big Island to be rehabilitated by the Hawaii Wildlife Center before being released back on Kauai.

