Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Infamous ‘murder hornet’ gets new name from scientists

The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a...
The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a distinction from other hornets.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many remember the introduction of the “murder hornets.”

The bug with any other name would be just as terrifying, but it’s getting a new one.

The Entomological Society of America is now calling the insect the northern giant hornet.

People can continue calling it a murder hornet due to that being only a nickname.

The new name will be replacing the old one, Asian giant hornet.

The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.
The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)

Scientists say that name didn’t do much to identify the stinger, since all hornets are native to Asia.

They were also concerned it could stir up anti-Asian sentiment.

The world’s largest hornet got its horrific nickname due to its habit of decapitating honeybees.

It’s invasive in North America, but so far hives have only been found in British Columbia and a small portion of Washington state.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of H-3 murder victim says authorities won’t allow her to see daughter
Mother of woman fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway arrives in Hawaii amid search for answers
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
DLNR: Visitor injured by monk seal didn’t provoke attack, won’t face state fines
The Secret Service alleges a Waipahu man used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree,...
Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail
Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
A woman died after being pulled from waters near Ala Moana Beach Park, Magic Island.
HPD: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach Park

Latest News

Consider taking a daycation.
High-end resort amenities without high-end prices
The UH Manoa campus student food pantry is requesting food and toiletry donations ahead of the...
As prices soar, UH scrambles to fill its food pantry for students ahead of fall semester
This image shows the heat.gov website on a computer, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Federal officials hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
'I just can't imagine': Woman recounts campground massacre
A woman died after being pulled from waters near Ala Moana Beach Park, Magic Island.
HPD: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach Park