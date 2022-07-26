Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaiian Electric selects new developer for Lanai solar project

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:18 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has selected a new developer for Lanai’s largest utility-scale renewable energy project.

DG Development & Acquisition, LLC has been tasked with building and maintaining the island’s first shared solar program.

The project could meet the majority of the current energy demands of the island.

New contract negotiations are underway. Once the 20-year contract is settled, it will then be submitted to the Public Utilities Commission for approval.

The Lanai solar project could provide up to 17.5 megawatts of solar energy, paired with an 89 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.

The program will help locals who are unable to install privately-owned rooftop solar. Instead, they will be able to use the solar electricity generated on their island.

The project will be located on 73 acres of land owned by Pulama Lanai.

Once the solar program is approved, locals may become “subscribers” by applying directly to DG Development & Acquisition, the subscriber organization, or through Hawaiian Electric’s online customer portal.

When the project is ready and online, subscribers will receive credits on their monthly electric bill based on a monthly lump sum payment, which is based on the availability of the project and their level of participation.

The project is expected to come online in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
‘Mechanical issue’ forces Vegas-bound Southwest flight to divert, land on Oahu
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
Suspect who allegedly used sword to amputate man’s hand charged with attempted murder
Mother of H-3 murder victim says authorities won’t allow her to see daughter
Mother of woman fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway arrives in Hawaii amid search for answers

Latest News

Monk sea bite in Waikiki
Witnesses react to monk seal and swimmer encounter
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
DLNR: Woman bit by monk seal didn’t provoke attack, won’t face state fines
The University of Hawaii has topped half a billion dollars in outside funding for the first...
UH receives record $505M in extramural funding
Surf life’s challenges with confidence, we are 'Ohana Serving 'Ohana
The UH Manoa campus student food pantry is requesting food and toiletry donations ahead of the...
As prices soar, UH scrambles to fill its food pantry for students ahead of fall semester