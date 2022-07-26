Hawaiian Electric selects new developer for Lanai solar project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has selected a new developer for Lanai’s largest utility-scale renewable energy project.

DG Development & Acquisition, LLC has been tasked with building and maintaining the island’s first shared solar program.

The project could meet the majority of the current energy demands of the island.

New contract negotiations are underway. Once the 20-year contract is settled, it will then be submitted to the Public Utilities Commission for approval.

The Lanai solar project could provide up to 17.5 megawatts of solar energy, paired with an 89 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.

The program will help locals who are unable to install privately-owned rooftop solar. Instead, they will be able to use the solar electricity generated on their island.

The project will be located on 73 acres of land owned by Pulama Lanai.

Once the solar program is approved, locals may become “subscribers” by applying directly to DG Development & Acquisition, the subscriber organization, or through Hawaiian Electric’s online customer portal.

When the project is ready and online, subscribers will receive credits on their monthly electric bill based on a monthly lump sum payment, which is based on the availability of the project and their level of participation.

The project is expected to come online in 2024.

