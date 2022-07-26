Hawaii Health Department to open appointments for monkeypox vaccinations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health will start opening appointments for monkeypox vaccinations starting Wednesday.

The shots are reserved for those at higher risk of the virus, which is often sexually transmitted.

Hawaii residents 18 and older currently eligible for a JYNNOS vaccine include those who have had exposure to confirmed patients in the last two weeks as well as gay, bisexual and transgendered people who have recently been in contact with others in high-risk venues.

Hawaii has received 1,400 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine and will continue to receive allocations as supply becomes available.

Those who qualify can make an appointment by calling (808) 586-4462.

JYNNEOS is approved as a two-dose series, but health officials are prioritizing first doses to reach as many people as possible.

At last check, there were 11 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Hawaii.

Health experts said monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with the virus. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.

