Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Health Department to open appointments for monkeypox vaccinations

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. in 2022 could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, or it could yet be contained. Or it might be too early to tell. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)(AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health will start opening appointments for monkeypox vaccinations starting Wednesday.

The shots are reserved for those at higher risk of the virus, which is often sexually transmitted.

Hawaii residents 18 and older currently eligible for a JYNNOS vaccine include those who have had exposure to confirmed patients in the last two weeks as well as gay, bisexual and transgendered people who have recently been in contact with others in high-risk venues.

Hawaii has received 1,400 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine and will continue to receive allocations as supply becomes available.

Those who qualify can make an appointment by calling (808) 586-4462.

JYNNEOS is approved as a two-dose series, but health officials are prioritizing first doses to reach as many people as possible.

At last check, there were 11 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Hawaii.

Health experts said monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with the virus. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
‘Mechanical issue’ forces Vegas-bound Southwest flight to divert, land on Oahu
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
Suspect who allegedly used sword to amputate man’s hand charged with attempted murder
Mother of H-3 murder victim says authorities won’t allow her to see daughter
Mother of woman fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway arrives in Hawaii amid search for answers

Latest News

Monk sea bite in Waikiki
Witnesses react to monk seal and swimmer encounter
The Secret Service alleges a Waipahu man used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree,...
Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail
HNN
In a bid to keep them on the job, veteran public school teachers in Hawaii are getting a raise
HNN File
Leading candidates for governor differ on issues, but agree housing crisis must be addressed