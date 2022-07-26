Forecast: Breezy winds today, lighter winds tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will hold through early Wednesday. The remnants of Estelle, will pass through the island chain from late Wednesday through Friday. Humidity levels will increase as trade wind speeds diminish into the light to moderate range with land and sea breezes strengthening. Showers will decrease on Wednesday, then increase on Thursday and Friday. Expect moderate to breezy trade winds with dry and stable weather returning this weekend.

The current south pulse will be dropping through Wednesday. A larger south swell is expected to fill in through the day Thursday, then peak late Friday through Saturday near the advisory threshold (10 ft on the face). Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy through Tuesday, then drop off Wednesday through Friday as the trades ease.

