EMS: 2 girls hospitalized after running into trouble in waters off Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two young girls were rushed to the hospital after running into trouble in waters off Ala Moana Beach Park on Monday night.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said crews arrived on scene around 7 p.m. and found a 9-year-old and 14-year-old in an apparent drowning.

Paramedics provided “life-sustaining treatment” to the 14-year-old and transported her to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the 9-year-old was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, Honolulu police said they are investigating a female who died after being pulled out of the ocean in the Ala Moana area at around the same time. However, they would not confirm if the victim is the same girl rushed to the hospital.

This story will be updated.

