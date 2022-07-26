Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

EMS: 2 girls hospitalized after running into trouble in waters off Ala Moana Beach Park

Your top local stories for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:52 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two young girls were rushed to the hospital after running into trouble in waters off Ala Moana Beach Park on Monday night.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said crews arrived on scene around 7 p.m. and found a 9-year-old and 14-year-old in an apparent drowning.

Paramedics provided “life-sustaining treatment” to the 14-year-old and transported her to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the 9-year-old was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, Honolulu police said they are investigating a female who died after being pulled out of the ocean in the Ala Moana area at around the same time. However, they would not confirm if the victim is the same girl rushed to the hospital.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of H-3 murder victim says authorities won’t allow her to see daughter
Mother of woman fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway arrives in Hawaii amid search for answers
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
DLNR: Visitor injured by monk seal didn’t provoke attack, won’t face state fines
Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
The Secret Service alleges a Waipahu man used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree,...
Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
‘Mechanical issue’ forces Vegas-bound Southwest flight to divert, land on Oahu

Latest News

Tyler Lafaele Legatasia
19-year-old suspect accused of shooting teen in McCully charged with attempted murder
Sunrise News Roundup (July 26, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (July 26, 2022)
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds today, lighter winds tomorrow
Forecast: Breezy winds today, lighter winds with more showers due tomorrow
Forecast: Breezy winds today, lighter winds tomorrow