Court docs: 7-Eleven employee allegedly used nearly 4 foot-long sword in Waikiki attack

Your top local stories for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:15 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 7-Eleven employee accused of cutting a man’s hand off with a sword in Waikiki made his first court appearance on Monday.

Court documents said 46-year-old Jason Walker used a 3 to 4 foot-long sword in the attack last Friday. He faces a charge of attempted murder.

Authorities said Walker allegedly severed a man’s left hand during an argument in the parking lot of the Kalakaua convenience store.

Suspect who allegedly used sword to amputate man’s hand charged with attempted murder

Officials said the victim’s right hand was also mutilated and he suffered a gash to his abdomen. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

Officers said when they arrested Walker his shoes were splattered with blood.

Walker’s bail has been set at $400,000.

This story will be updated.

