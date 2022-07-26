Tributes
BOE to hold in-person meeting ahead of upcoming school year

The Board of Education will be hosting an in-person meeting with the public on Friday to...
The Board of Education will be hosting an in-person meeting with the public on Friday to discuss recent concerns about communication between schools and families.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:25 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Education will be hosting an in-person meeting with the public on Friday to discuss recent concerns about communication between schools and families.

Board Chairperson Bruce Voss and Board Member Lynn Fallin will host the meeting in the Pearl City Highlands Elementary School cafeteria.

The one-hour meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., where community members can raise concerns to the state before the upcoming school year.

Following the major announcement from the board, indoor masking is going to be optional.

