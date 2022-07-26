As prices soar, UH scrambles to fill its food pantry for students ahead of fall semester

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa campus student food pantry is requesting food and toiletry donations ahead of the fall 2022 semester.

Food Vault Hawaii is especially asking for unexpired canned proteins, breakfast items, beans, and pasta in their original packaging.

Donations can be dropped off at the Office of Student Life and Development at the UH Manoa Campus Center Room 208.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“The high cost of living and education makes it harder for students to fulfill their basic needs,” UH Manoa Student Life and Development Graduate Assistant Raiyan Rafid said. “If you are not able to nourish yourself properly it impacts your ability to do well in school. That is why this program is so important.”

“If you are making a donation to Food Vault Hawaii, you are helping the most vulnerable students of UH Manoa,” Rafid said.

If you’re unable to donate in-person, you can donate online through the UH Foundation, and Food Vault Hawaii will use the money to purchase items for the pantry.

