9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm

Hallie Oldham, 9, died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake Family Campground. (Source: WMTW, Oldham Family)
By Talia Clarke
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:54 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) – A 9-year-old girl died when a tree fell onto the vehicle she was in during a storm in Maine last week.

Hallie Oldham died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake Family Campground.

Hallie was a student at Poland Community School, where she was about to enter the fourth grade.

The school is offering grief counseling to fellow students. There is also a memory jar where people can leave their memories of Hallie for her family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Hallie’s family pay for funeral costs.

“Hallie Oldham was a beautiful living angel, always has been, always will be,” the page reads. “Her smile, laughter and kindness for all were contagious and will be missed by all.”

Copyright 2022 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

