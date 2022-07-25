Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wahine basketball team wraps up first ‘Youth Impact Program’ camp for girls

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team held the final day of the first ever ‘Youth...
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team held the final day of the first ever ‘Youth Impact Program’ for Girls.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team held the final day of the first ever ‘Youth Impact Program’ for Girls.

On Saturday, the Wahine held their final session in the nine day camp where young girls from across the state learned the ins and outs of basketball, while getting some off the court knowledge as well.

With classes on mental health, education and goal setting, the attendants were given multiple tools to take with them for the rest of their life.

A first of it’s kind program offered to girls, as the YIP organization only hosted boys camps throughout the country in the past.

UH is the first to give girls the same opportunities, a special feeling for the team knowing that they’re setting the standard for the future.

“It’s been incredible to be offering this first YIP program for girls nationwide.” UH graduate senior Kallin Spiller told Hawaii News Now. “We are really doing something new that we really wanted to do and I think it’s a great program that’s been able to help a lot of young boys and now were able to extend it to girls.”

“It’s been an honor for our Rainbow Wahine program to be the trailblazers in this area.”

YIP organizers hope to take the girls program to other states in the near future.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
Suspect who allegedly used sword to amputate man’s hand charged with attempted murder
HonoluluCrimestoppers at the Honolulu Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of...
Police: Stranger followed Oahu woman into her home, sexually assaulted her
Highest-paying jobs in Honolulu that don't require a college degree
Don’t have a BA? Here are some high-paying jobs in Honolulu that don’t require one
Alexander Aquino
Stepfather who chained child to porch, beat him with a 2-by-4 is sentenced

Latest News

Kaka’ako Boxing Club continues to carry on 90 years of history in and out of the ring
On July 17th, the Kaka’ako Boxing Club moved into their new gym in Kalihi, but the history of...
Kaka’ako Boxing Club continues to carry on 90 years of history in and out of the ring
Hawaii’s Bobby King falls by unanimous decision to Gadzhi Rabadanov in Bellator 283
Rainbow Wahine
Rainbow Wahine soccer unveils official schedule ahead of upcoming 2022 season