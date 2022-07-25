Wahine basketball team wraps up first ‘Youth Impact Program’ camp for girls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team held the final day of the first ever ‘Youth Impact Program’ for Girls.

On Saturday, the Wahine held their final session in the nine day camp where young girls from across the state learned the ins and outs of basketball, while getting some off the court knowledge as well.

With classes on mental health, education and goal setting, the attendants were given multiple tools to take with them for the rest of their life.

A first of it’s kind program offered to girls, as the YIP organization only hosted boys camps throughout the country in the past.

UH is the first to give girls the same opportunities, a special feeling for the team knowing that they’re setting the standard for the future.

“It’s been incredible to be offering this first YIP program for girls nationwide.” UH graduate senior Kallin Spiller told Hawaii News Now. “We are really doing something new that we really wanted to do and I think it’s a great program that’s been able to help a lot of young boys and now were able to extend it to girls.”

“It’s been an honor for our Rainbow Wahine program to be the trailblazers in this area.”

YIP organizers hope to take the girls program to other states in the near future.

