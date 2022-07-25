University of Hawaii Community Colleges offer free job trainings and certifications

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As many local employers try to fill positions, UH community colleges are continuing to offer free trainings.

The Hana Career Pathways Program leads to industry credentials in fields like healthcare and technology.

UH hopes the programs can fill the thousands of critical health care job openings across the state.

“I thought to myself, if I can take care of my family members, I could do this for other people. And I can make a career out of and there’s a definite need for it, there’s a definite shortage. It’s a growing field, so do it,” said certified nurse aide student, Kristie Doss-Ching.

“My ultimate goal is to become a registered nurse and a BSN and I figured a CNA course would be something very good to have, hands-on experience and know what it’s like to be at the very basic level of the medical health care field,” said Robert Miranda, a certified nurse aide student.

The program connects students to interviews with local employees and paid internships.

Applications for the fall are available through the Hana Career Pathways website.

