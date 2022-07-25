Rainbow Warriors football hosts first ‘Sistahhood Social’ under the lights of T.C. Ching Field

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was ladies night over at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex as the Rainbow Warriors football team hosted their first ‘Sistahhood Social’.

The team’s first women’s football clinic spearheaded by Head coach Timmy Chang’s wife, Sherry Chang.

“It was more than I could’ve imagined.” Sherry Chang told Hawaii News Now. “It exceeded our expectations, it was awesome.”

The ‘Bows and the Chang ohana invited over 150 ladies from around the 808 to take part in the all-night event full of food, drinks and an in-depth walk through tour of UH’s locker room — a unique experience for all in attendance.

Even holding a live auction where UH auctioned off multiple items like tickets to their road game in Michigan and even some of the coaching staff, including Sherry’s husband Timmy, with all proceeds going to help feed and support the program.

“For the team, I was like, babe, you’re going to have to take one for the team.” Sherry said. “I’m like, I will auction you off for any amount for these boys, so it was fun, it was a good night.”

While also seeing the true support this team has from their state.

“So much support and love for the team and the football program and I’m just happy for them to get a glimpse into our world a little bit.” Sherry said.

The evening capped off with on-field drills under the lights of T.C. Ching where the ladies were shown a thing or two about the gridiron grind.

And for some, the ‘Sistahhood Social’ was a way for them to catch up on some football 101.

“I am football illiterate and so it was super helpful.” Participant Sarah Nguyen said. “So coach Chris Brown, he helped me and then he drew the diagram for me so I have it.”

“Such a great event, I didn’t know much about football.” Nguyen said. “So excited for the season so I’ll be getting season tickets to be able to support.”

The Chang ohana say that they plan to bring the event back next year, meanwhile, the Braddahhood open fall training camp next week.

