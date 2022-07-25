Tributes
Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure, study says

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:18 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Taking a nap on a lazy afternoon can feel great, but it could also be a sign of some health risks.

A new study shows that frequent napping is linked to 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure.

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.

The study used data from 360,000 participants.

One clinical psychologist who studies sleep says taking naps is not harmful itself, but it could be an indication of inadequate sleep at night, which is associated with higher health risks.

The study was published in the latest edition of the American Heart Association Journal, Hypertension.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

