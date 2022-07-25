Tributes
Manhunt for knife-wielding Oahu sexual assault suspect continues a week later

Your top local stories for Monday, July 25, 2022.
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:46 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police continue to search for a man accused of stalking and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint inside her Manoa home.

On July 18 just before 10 p.m., surveillance footage revealed a man was seen following the unsuspecting 27-year-old woman as she returned home on Woolsey Place.

“She goes inside, at which point, this male enters, brandishes the knife, restrains her then sexually assaults her,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

The suspect is described as between 5′5′' and 5′9′' and weighing roughly 140 to 150 pounds. He has light tan or olive skin and has black, curly or frizzy hair that was tied up in a ponytail.

He was wearing a light-colored, short-sleeve shirt, dark pants, Adidas slides, a black surgical mask and was possibly wearing glasses.

Authorities encourage walking in pairs, especially in late night and early morning hours.

Women are urged to stay alert and have pepper spray on hand.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

