Authorities announce additional indictments in Big Island housing bribery case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities on Monday announced three additional individuals have been charged in a conspiracy to take millions of dollars in kickbacks for approving affordable housing credits on the Big Island.

Last week, Alan Scott Rudo, a former Hawaii County housing official, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud.

A co-conspirator, Rajesh Budhabhatti, was charged last week Thursday with the same conspiracy.

A federal grand jury also returned a final indictment charging two attorneys, Paul Joseph Sulla Jr. and Gary Charles Zamber.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said the individuals charged had come up with created various companies and entities as part of a conspiracy to deprive the county of affordable housing.

Rudo worked as a housing specialist for the Office of Housing and Community Development from 2006 to 2018. The crime happened from 2014 to 2021.

Court documents said Rudo was responsible for reviewing and recommending which developers receive affordable housing credits.

Rudo operated three affordable housing LLCs to sell land and housing credits to three co-conspirators.

This story will be updated.

