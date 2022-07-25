Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Authorities announce additional indictments in Big Island housing bribery case

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors
Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities on Monday announced three additional individuals have been charged in a conspiracy to take millions of dollars in kickbacks for approving affordable housing credits on the Big Island.

Last week, Alan Scott Rudo, a former Hawaii County housing official, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud.

A co-conspirator, Rajesh Budhabhatti, was charged last week Thursday with the same conspiracy.

A federal grand jury also returned a final indictment charging two attorneys, Paul Joseph Sulla Jr. and Gary Charles Zamber.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said the individuals charged had come up with created various companies and entities as part of a conspiracy to deprive the county of affordable housing.

Ex-Hawaii County housing official pleads guilty to taking $2M in kickbacks

Rudo worked as a housing specialist for the Office of Housing and Community Development from 2006 to 2018. The crime happened from 2014 to 2021.

Court documents said Rudo was responsible for reviewing and recommending which developers receive affordable housing credits.

Rudo operated three affordable housing LLCs to sell land and housing credits to three co-conspirators.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
Southwest flight from Kona to Vegas diverted to Oahu for emergency landing, sources say
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
Suspect who allegedly used sword to amputate man’s hand charged with attempted murder
Mother of H-3 murder victim says authorities won’t allow her to see daughter
Mother of woman fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway arrives in Hawaii amid search for answers

Latest News

7.25 Jolanie Martinez
Witnesses react to monk seal and swimmer encounter
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
Those who harass monk seals face a hefty fine
HNN News Brief (July 25, 2022)
HNN News Brief (July 25, 2022)
Ige will travel to Idaho on Monday for the Western Governors’ Association annual meeting.
Ige travels to Idaho to attend governors’ conference, lead roundtable discussion