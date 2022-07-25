Tributes
Ige travels to Idaho to attend governors’ conference, lead roundtable discussion

Your top local stories for Monday, July 25, 2022.
By Krista Rados
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:59 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is traveling to the mainland Monday to attend the annual Western Governors’ Association meeting.

During the event, Ige is scheduled to lead a roundtable discussion about the importance of youth leadership.

The meeting is hosted by Idaho Gov. Brad Little and will feature governors from Colorado, Arizona, Montana, North Dakota, as well as other states.

Issues such as land use, rural healthcare, wildfire events, cyber security, transportation and droughts will be discussed at the event.

Prominent keynote speakers at the meeting also include Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

While Ige is out of the state, Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor until Friday.

