Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

“I want to touch her”: Mother of H-3 murder victim says authorities won’t allow her to see daughter

The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi of Virginia. The suspect is her husband Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, an active duty Marine stationed in Kaneohe.(Dana Alotaibi Facebook)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:55 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vigil was held at Kailua Beach Park on Sunday evening for the woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway last week.

About two dozen people came out to remember 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi. Friends and family say she was a vibrant, independent woman.

Her mother Natalia Cespedes flew to Oahu from Virginia on Saturday and met with Honolulu police about the investigation.

“Nothing is same without her,” she said. “I’m sure she was thinking where is my mom, my mom, my mom.”

Honolulu police have charged Alotaibi’s husband Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, 29, an active duty Marine stationed in Kaneohe, with murder. He’s being held on $1 million bail.

Heartbroken and frustrated, Cespedes asked to see Alotaibi’s body but says she was not allowed due to morgue protocol.

“I want to touch her, I want her to open her eyes, I want to see her, you know it’s what I want. I want to give a hug even those she’s cold probably I can give her some warmth from my body, it’s what is what I want. Most everything is probably not impossible here,” Cespedes said.

Cespedes says her daughter planned to move back to the mainland in September and have her baby there.

It’s a different picture from the happy newlyweds who moved to Oahu three years ago and when Alotaibi began reporting her husband’s repeated abuse to his command.

Cespedes recalls Tejeda-Castillo admitting his own mental health issues to her -- but was afraid to report them.

“People behind him. the boss. the co-workers. they know but they everybody be quiet,” she said. “I hope this can end and get the right justice.”

The Marines confirmed the couple was being counseled for marital problems. Cespedes said the military told the couple to cut all ties.

“They told her they will take her back to Virginia but there’s way too long. Then after many months they kicked her out to her living alone they living alone no family just the friends,” she said.

She reached out to the Marines to find out how her daughter’s requests for help were handled, but was told no one was available until Monday or Tuesday.

Now she says she can only wait with the same feeling of helplessness her daughter felt in her abusive relationship.

“I haven’t many questions. Many questions and no answers,” she said.

Alotaibi’s mother has set up a GoFundMe page for funeral and travel expenses. To donate to Alotaibi’s family, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
Suspect who allegedly used sword to amputate man’s hand charged with attempted murder
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
Southwest flight from Kona to Vegas diverted to Oahu for emergency landing, sources say
Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
HonoluluCrimestoppers at the Honolulu Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of...
Police: Stranger followed Oahu woman into her home, sexually assaulted her

Latest News

Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
UH Community Colleges
University of Hawaii Community Colleges offer free job trainings and certifications
UH Community Colleges
UH Community Colleges
Mia Isaac and John Cho
Terry Hunter reviews DON'T MAKE ME GO