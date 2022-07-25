“I want to touch her”: Mother of H-3 murder victim says authorities won’t allow her to see daughter

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vigil was held at Kailua Beach Park on Sunday evening for the woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway last week.

About two dozen people came out to remember 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi. Friends and family say she was a vibrant, independent woman.

Her mother Natalia Cespedes flew to Oahu from Virginia on Saturday and met with Honolulu police about the investigation.

“Nothing is same without her,” she said. “I’m sure she was thinking where is my mom, my mom, my mom.”

Honolulu police have charged Alotaibi’s husband Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, 29, an active duty Marine stationed in Kaneohe, with murder. He’s being held on $1 million bail.

Heartbroken and frustrated, Cespedes asked to see Alotaibi’s body but says she was not allowed due to morgue protocol.

“I want to touch her, I want her to open her eyes, I want to see her, you know it’s what I want. I want to give a hug even those she’s cold probably I can give her some warmth from my body, it’s what is what I want. Most everything is probably not impossible here,” Cespedes said.

Cespedes says her daughter planned to move back to the mainland in September and have her baby there.

It’s a different picture from the happy newlyweds who moved to Oahu three years ago and when Alotaibi began reporting her husband’s repeated abuse to his command.

Cespedes recalls Tejeda-Castillo admitting his own mental health issues to her -- but was afraid to report them.

“People behind him. the boss. the co-workers. they know but they everybody be quiet,” she said. “I hope this can end and get the right justice.”

The Marines confirmed the couple was being counseled for marital problems. Cespedes said the military told the couple to cut all ties.

“They told her they will take her back to Virginia but there’s way too long. Then after many months they kicked her out to her living alone they living alone no family just the friends,” she said.

She reached out to the Marines to find out how her daughter’s requests for help were handled, but was told no one was available until Monday or Tuesday.

Now she says she can only wait with the same feeling of helplessness her daughter felt in her abusive relationship.

“I haven’t many questions. Many questions and no answers,” she said.

Alotaibi’s mother has set up a GoFundMe page for funeral and travel expenses. To donate to Alotaibi’s family, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.