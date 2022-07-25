To help reduce backlog, Ala Moana Satellite City Hall to offer passport services

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time, passport applications can be processed at Ala Moana Satellite City Hall. It’s part of a pilot program to help reduce application backlog.

The new service will begin in August and will only be available by appointment-only.

“If you want to apply for a passport in the City and County of Honolulu, the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall will be accepting applications as part of a broader effort to help ease processing delays and meet the international travel needs of residents,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

The service is only valid for new passports. Officials said renewals can be done via email in most cases. If the passport is damaged or too old, people have to apply in person.

Wait times for passport-application appointments can vary from a week to months at government-run sites in the U.S. Department of State’s Passport Acceptance Program.

As the city’s Department of Customer Services launches the new service, the extra help should clear a backlog of people waiting for passport application appointments.

The Ala Moana Satellite City Hall will accept up to 32 passport application appointments daily during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applicants must bring required documentation, which includes proof of citizenship, government ID and a check or money order for the passport fee.

Those interested can book an appointment online at www.AlohaQ.org.

