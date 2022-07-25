Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

To help reduce backlog, Ala Moana Satellite City Hall to offer passport services

The service is only valid for new passports.
The service is only valid for new passports.(Source: Pixabay)
By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:16 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time, passport applications can be processed at Ala Moana Satellite City Hall. It’s part of a pilot program to help reduce application backlog.

The new service will begin in August and will only be available by appointment-only.

“If you want to apply for a passport in the City and County of Honolulu, the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall will be accepting applications as part of a broader effort to help ease processing delays and meet the international travel needs of residents,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

The service is only valid for new passports. Officials said renewals can be done via email in most cases. If the passport is damaged or too old, people have to apply in person.

Wait times for passport-application appointments can vary from a week to months at government-run sites in the U.S. Department of State’s Passport Acceptance Program.

As the city’s Department of Customer Services launches the new service, the extra help should clear a backlog of people waiting for passport application appointments.

The Ala Moana Satellite City Hall will accept up to 32 passport application appointments daily during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applicants must bring required documentation, which includes proof of citizenship, government ID and a check or money order for the passport fee.

Those interested can book an appointment online at www.AlohaQ.org.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
Southwest flight from Kona to Vegas diverted to Oahu for emergency landing, sources say
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
Suspect who allegedly used sword to amputate man’s hand charged with attempted murder
Highest-paying jobs in Honolulu that don't require a college degree
Don’t have a BA? Here are some high-paying jobs in Honolulu that don’t require one

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (July 25, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (July 25, 2022)
Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds continue, lighter winds due on Wednesday
Forecast: Breezy winds continue, lighter winds due on Wednesday
Forecast: Breezy winds continue, lighter winds due on Wednesday
Mom of woman fatally stabbed on H-3 arrives in Hawaii amid search for answers
Mom of woman fatally stabbed on H-3 arrives in Hawaii amid search for answers