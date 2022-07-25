Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii actor Jason Momoa unharmed following crash in California

Your top local stories for Monday, July 25, 2022.
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii actor Jason Momoa was involved in a collision with a motorcyclist near Los Angeles over the weekend, an official report confirmed.

Officials said Momoa was not injured in the crash.

Authorities said a motorcyclist crossed the center divider into Momoa’s lane and crashed into the front left side of his vintage vehicle.

The biker sustained minor injuries after making contact with Momoa’s car, the report said.

The actor flagged down a passing driver to call 911 and remained on scene.

No charges were filed.

Meanwhile, Momoa is set to begin filming a Hawaii-based series in Oahu this fall.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
Southwest flight from Kona to Vegas diverted to Oahu for emergency landing, sources say
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
Suspect who allegedly used sword to amputate man’s hand charged with attempted murder
Highest-paying jobs in Honolulu that don't require a college degree
Don’t have a BA? Here are some high-paying jobs in Honolulu that don’t require one

Latest News

7.25 Jolanie Martinez
Witnesses react to monk seal and swimmer encounter
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
Those who harass monk seals face a hefty fine
Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
Surveillance footage reveals the accused stalker and rapist.
Manhunt for knife-wielding Oahu sexual assault suspect continues a week later
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, July 25, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, July 25, 2022