Hawaii actor Jason Momoa unharmed following crash in California

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii actor Jason Momoa was involved in a collision with a motorcyclist near Los Angeles over the weekend, an official report confirmed.

Officials said Momoa was not injured in the crash.

Authorities said a motorcyclist crossed the center divider into Momoa’s lane and crashed into the front left side of his vintage vehicle.

The biker sustained minor injuries after making contact with Momoa’s car, the report said.

The actor flagged down a passing driver to call 911 and remained on scene.

No charges were filed.

Meanwhile, Momoa is set to begin filming a Hawaii-based series in Oahu this fall.

