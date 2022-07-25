Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Breezy winds continue, lighter winds due on Wednesday

Forecast: Breezy winds continue, lighter winds due on Wednesday
Forecast: Breezy winds continue, lighter winds due on Wednesday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:11 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will persist through Tuesday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods. Trade winds will trend down briefly Wednesday through Thursday, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established. Winds will begin to taper off Wednesday into Thursday as a broad surface trough associated with former Tropical Cyclone Estelle passes to the north. Breezy trade wind conditions will return by next weekend.

The current small south swell will linger through tonight before a new small south swell arrives on Monday. This swell will then linger into Wednesday. A larger south swell is then expected to arrive Wednesday night and Thursday with surf heights possibly reaching low-end advisory levels Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
Southwest flight from Kona to Vegas diverted to Oahu for emergency landing, sources say
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
Suspect who allegedly used sword to amputate man’s hand charged with attempted murder
Highest-paying jobs in Honolulu that don't require a college degree
Don’t have a BA? Here are some high-paying jobs in Honolulu that don’t require one

Latest News

Winds will ease up midweek as remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Estelle pass to the north.
Breezy trades, light showers start the work week
Winds will ease up midweek as remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Estelle pass to the north.
Breezy trades to taper off with more showers possible midweek
Light passing showers will ride in on the moderate to locally breezy trades.
Fair trade wind weather conditions to start the week
Light passing showers will ride in on the moderate to locally breezy trades.
Fair trade wind weather to dominate the first part of the week