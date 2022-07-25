Forecast: Breezy winds continue, lighter winds due on Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will persist through Tuesday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

Trade winds will trend down briefly Wednesday through Thursday, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established.

Winds will begin to taper off Wednesday into Thursday as a broad surface trough associated with former Tropical Cyclone Estelle passes to the north.

Breezy trade wind conditions will return by next weekend.

The current small south swell will linger before a new small south swell arrives on Monday. This swell will then linger into Wednesday.

A larger south swell is then expected to arrive Wednesday night and Thursday with surf heights possibly reaching low-end advisory levels Friday and Saturday.

