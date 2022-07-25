Tributes
Doctor: Biden's COVID symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the White House.(Source: The White House/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:36 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved,” according to a new note from his doctor released Monday.

Although he still has some nasal congestion and hoarseness, his vital signs remain “absolutely normal,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness from COVID-19, and he plans to continue isolating in the White House residence.

“He continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” O’Connor wrote.

On Monday afternoon, Biden is scheduled to deliver virtual remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando, Fla. He’s also expected to participate in a virtual meeting with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing.

Biden has held no public events since Friday, when he held another virtual meeting with economic advisers.

Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

