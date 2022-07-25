Tributes
Breezy trades to taper off with more showers possible midweek

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue over the islands through Tuesday, along with the usual windward and mauka showers during the overnight and morning hours. Trade winds will become lighter Wednesday into Thursday as a surface trough associated with former Tropical Cyclone Estelle passes to the north. Localized afternoon sea breezes could cause clouds and pop-up showers to develop in sheltered leeward areas Wednesday and Thursday.

Further ahead, a broad upper disturbance will drop into our neighborhood Thursday through Saturday, with the potential to enhance incoming showers on the returning trade wind flow. Trade winds are also forecast to become rather breezy for the upcoming weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.

On the ocean, the small craft advisory has been extended through 6 p.m. Tuesday for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island. A small south swell is expected to linger through Wednesday, with a larger south swell expected Wednesday night and Thursday which could boost waves to lower-end advisory levels. Moderate trade winds will continue to produce choppy surf for east shores, while north shores will be basically flat through the week.

