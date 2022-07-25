19-year-old suspect accused of shooting teen in McCully to appear in court
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:51 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 19-year-old suspect accused of opening fire in McCully last week will appear in court on Monday.
Officials said Tyler Legatasia was charged with assault for allegedly fired multiple rounds at a group of people.
Investigators said a 17-year-old was shot multiple times after he and his friends got into a fight with Legatasia and another man at the Ala Wai Community Park.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Manuel Thomas has been named as a second suspect in the case. Police said he has been released as their investigation continues.
This story will be updated.
