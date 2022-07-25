Tributes
19-year-old suspect accused of shooting teen in McCully to appear in court

Your top local stories for Monday, July 25, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:51 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 19-year-old suspect accused of opening fire in McCully last week will appear in court on Monday.

Officials said Tyler Legatasia was charged with assault for allegedly fired multiple rounds at a group of people.

Investigators said a 17-year-old was shot multiple times after he and his friends got into a fight with Legatasia and another man at the Ala Wai Community Park.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Manuel Thomas has been named as a second suspect in the case. Police said he has been released as their investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

