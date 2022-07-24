Tributes
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki

Video shows monk seal mother ʻRockyʻ going after a swimmer who got too close Sunday morning.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:07 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was bit by a nursing monk seal mother while swimming in Waikiki Sunday morning.

It was caught on camera around 8 a.m. at Kaimana Beach. A witness said the woman seen in the video either ignored calls from marine life officials to leave the area, or was unaware of the barriers and restrictions in place.

Signs and a rope perimeter have been up along that stretch of shoreline each ever since monk seal mom ʻRockyʻ gave birth to a pup there in early July.

Bystanders pulled her from the water. Witnesses said the woman appeared to have an injury to her upper arm. EMS crews responded and took her for further treatment.

In a statement, the Hawaii Marine Animal Response team — who has been keeping a watchful eye on the monk seal pair — reminds people to respect posted warning signs and keep their distance on land and in the water.

“People are again reminded that Hawaiian monk seal moms with pups are protective, can be dangerous, and have inflicted serious wounds on nearby swimmers. We continue to warn people not to engage in in-water activities when a monk seal mother with a pup are in the area and to stay at least 150 feet from mother seals with pups,” HMAR said.

No official word yet on the condition of the swimmer.

