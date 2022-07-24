Southwest flight from Kona to Vegas diverted to Oahu for emergency landing, sources say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest flight heading to Las Vegas from Kona was diverted after an apparent on-board emergency, sources said.

The flight took off Sunday morning and was forced to turn around to Oahu after reports of smoke in the cockpit along with an oxygen issues, sources with the company said.

The plane had to dump fuel on their way in to Oahu in order to safely land, sources added. The aircraft was greeted by emergency crews at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

No injuries were reported and the airline is working to get passenger on an outgoing flight.

The company has yet to release official details. Hawaii News Now has reached out for more information.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.