Southwest flight from Kona to Vegas diverted to Oahu for emergency landing, sources say

Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:45 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest flight heading to Las Vegas from Kona was diverted after an apparent on-board emergency, sources said.

The flight took off Sunday morning and was forced to turn around to Oahu after reports of smoke in the cockpit along with an oxygen issues, sources with the company said.

The plane had to dump fuel on their way in to Oahu in order to safely land, sources added. The aircraft was greeted by emergency crews at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

No injuries were reported and the airline is working to get passenger on an outgoing flight.

The company has yet to release official details. Hawaii News Now has reached out for more information.

This story will be updated.

