Salvation Army holds statewide back-to-school supplies drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army is seeking back-to-school supplies for keiki-in-need with supply drives being held on Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu in July and August. Requested items include: backpacks (most needed), colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper. For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org

“We encourage our island communities to step up and help our keiki-in-need as families begin preparations for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year,” said Major Phil Lum, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “The cost of many items on traditional back-to-school lists can be out of reach for many families and our goal is to help make sure each keiki has the supplies they need to succeed.”

Here is a list of current drives and deadlines, and events by island:

HAWAII ISLAND

HILO

The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps

219 Ponahawai St., Hilo, HI 96720

• Back-to-School supply donations by appointment: until July 29

The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps is collecting school supply donations. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To drop off a donation or for more information, call (808) 935-1277.

KAILUA-KONA

The Salvation Army Kona Corps

75-223 Kalani St., Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

• Back-to-school supply drive: until August 14

The Salvation Army Kona Corps is collecting back-to-school supplies until August 14. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Capt. Raghel Santiago at 808-326-2330 or email raghel.santiago@usw.salvationarmy.org.

KAUAI

HANAPEPE

The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps

4465 Puolo Rd., Hanapepe, HI 96716

• Back-to-school supply drive: until July 24

The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps is collecting back-to-school supplies until July 24. Donations can be dropped Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LIHUE

The Salvation Army Lihue Corps

4182 Hardy St., Lihue, HI 96766

• Back-to-school supply drive: until August 1

The Salvation Army Lihue Corps is collecting back-to-school supplies until August 1. Donations can be dropped off at the Lihue Corps Thrift Store on any Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MAUI

KAHULUI, LAHAINA, AND WAILUKU

• Adopt a Backpack Campaign: until July 15

The Salvation Army is partnering with Maui County Federal Credit Union to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for Maui’s children in need.

o Maui County Federal Credit Union is holding school supplies and backpack drives at each of its branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku until July 15.

o Donations also can be dropped off until July 15 at the following Salvation Army locations:

*The Salvation Army Kahului Corps

45 W. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului, HI 96732

Drop-off hours: Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info, call (808) 871-6270.

*The Salvation Army Lahaina Corps

135 Shaw St, Lahaina, HI 96761

Drop-off hours: Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info, call (808) 661-5335.

OAHU

KANEOHE

• Windward Mall - Cram the Van: July 23

The Salvation Army Kaneohe Corps is partnering with Windward Mall to collect school supply donations via a drive-thru school supply drive to support keiki-in-need living in Windward Oahu. Drop off school supply donations at Windward Mall to help Cram the Van on July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event location will be in the Macy’s parking lot of Kamehameha Hwy., near the Leonard’s Bakery “Malasadamobile.”

HONOLULU

The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps

296 N. Vineyard Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96817

• Back-to-school supply drive: Tuesdays and Thursdays until July 21

The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps is collecting school supply donations until July 21 to benefit keiki-in-need in Honolulu. Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon.

