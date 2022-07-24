Republican candidate for governor: Heidi Tsuneyoshi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heidi Tsuneyoshi says her daughters inspired her to run for governor.

The City Councilmember is the first to admit she doesn’t have the typical level of experience for the seat. But she said her daughters, ages 22 and 24, helped her see just how important it is that Hawaii’s next governor tackle longstanding problems — from the shortage of affordable housing to a worsening brain drain.

“I really see a lot that we have to do to make sure we change the way things are going,” she told a panel of journalists from Hawaii News Now and Honolulu Civil Beat as part of “The Job Interview” for governor.

“We really can’t wait any longer ... and I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring fresh perspective to the Governor’s Office.”

Tsuneyoshi says as governor, she’d put a strong priority on expanding affordable housing.

One idea supports: A temporary moratorium on the construction of luxury housing.

“I definitely think that should be a consideration on the table, especially when you look at our infrastructure,” she said. “As an island state with limited resources, I would definitely consider something like that. ”

Tsuneyoshi also supports more tourism management to address what many see as overtourism across the islands and a lack of economic diversification. She said as governor, she’d work with the airlines and the hotel industry to discuss capacity issues and how to attract fewer tourists who spend more.

“We haven’t done a great job of talking about capacity as far as limiting development of hotels. And even at our airports, how much are we willing to expand?” she said.

“We definitely need to look at how much we can actually do.”

Tsuneyoshi was also asked about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, handing the question of abortion rights back to the states. She said while she is against abortion, she doesn’t see abortion rights in the islands changing because the right to privacy is enshrined in the state Constitution.

“There’s a lot more we can do for reproductive health to support our young ladies,” she added.

