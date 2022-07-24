Republican candidate for governor: Duke Aiona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Duke Aiona was a last-minute addition to the Republican primary race for governor and his pitch to voters is simple: You know who I am.

He’s hoping his name recognition and stance on key issues garners him support from Hawaii’s GOP base.

“The Republicans have always found me to be the person they find comfortable and trustworthy,” Aiona said.

Aiona served as lieutenant governor under Gov. Linda Lingle and then ran unsuccessfully for the state’s chief executive twice. He said he’s entering the race for a third time to offer voters a choice.

“It was a calling. It was a strong calling,” he said, adding that his years of experience in government and as a judge make him a strong candidate.

To help voters learn more about the candidates for Hawaii governor, Hawaii News Now partnered with Honolulu Civil Beat to conduct “The Job Interview” — a series of one-hour interviews with gubernatorial contenders.

“Put it all together and let’s see if we can help the people of Hawaii,” he said.

Citing scheduling conflicts, Aiona declined to participate in “The Job Interview” with Hawaii News Now and Honolulu Civil Beat. But did appear on HNN’s Sunrise in July.

During that interview, Aiona outlined his approach to key issues, including the Thirty Meter Telescope.

He said as long as everything is in the building process — all contested case hearings, and all of the permits are completed — then he supports it the project.

“As long as all the stakeholders there are in agreement that it’s pono, then I am all for it,” he said.

Click here to head to our Campaign 2022 section for more election coverage.

Aiona said one of his biggest priorities as governor would be tackling climate change and sustainability.

But he added the state’s current clean energy goals might be impossible to reach.

“Whatever we can do as stewards of Hawaii I am all for it, if that’s promoting renewable energy,” he said.

“I am also a realist. I see what they’ve got planned now, I am not sure that’s a realistic goal of complete renewable energy generation by the year 2045.”

To watch all of the “The Job Interview” sit-down sessions, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.