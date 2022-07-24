Kaka’ako Boxing Club continues to carry on 90 years of history in and out of the ring

Tributes
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On July 17th, the Kaka’ako Boxing Club moved into their new gym in Kalihi, but the history of the Organizations outreach into their community goes back generations.

“It’s really exciting that there’s so much history with the gym and we can kind of feel it with the momentum of our new iteration here today.” KBC coach Sean Fitzsimmons told Hawaii News Now.

Nearly a century ago, Kaka’ako Boxing Club opened it’s doors for the first time to their Kalihi community, serving as a place to the then-Japanese setters to come together and train.

According to archived articles found by the current club owners, KBC is the oldest boxing gym in the country.

“It’s either 1932 or 1934 depending on where you look in the document, but it looks like that we are the oldest boxing gym in the nation by at least five years.” Fitzsimmons said. “Primarily Kaka’ako at the time was settled with Japanese settlers and fisherman and all the kids from those fishermen would get together and form a youth group, they would surf together and they would play football together, but they’d also box together and so that was like the origin of our gym.”

The club was reorganized in the 80′s by Masa and George Nakaoka and fast forward to present day, the gym is still carrying on the legacy of community outreach that started nine decades ago.

“There’s a long history of boxers and coaches that helped out at KBC in the past.” KBC coach and Chair member Reno Abaihii said. “I don’t know if I can fill their shoes or not, but we’re going to do our best.”

Recently moving into a new location after having to leave their previous spot on Kaamahu place and now that they’re fully settled into their new digs, KBC can shift focus and continue their mission to serve their Kalihi community and beyond.

Abaihi and Fitzsimmons turned KBC into a non profit to further their mission of outreach and support for their neighborhood, while also partnering with other groups to host upcoming clinics, but more importantly use boxing as a tool to help young people achieve their goals.

“Honestly it changed my life a lot, like taught me a lot about humbleness and everything like that.” Student Pious Caciano said.

“You know it just kind of gives them a little bit of hope that you know this guy can do it.” Abaihi said. “It means we’re here ,we’re in the right place and everyone’s positive about their future now and it’s the best feeling, that’s what keeps me coming every day.”

For more information on how to donate to or join the club, click here.

