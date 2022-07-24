Kailua-Kona woman walking on a Hawaii Island highway killed in hit-and-run crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities believe two vehicles may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Hawaii Island early Sunday morning.

The victim, a Kailua-Kona woman, has not yet been positively identified.

Police said she was walking on Kuakini Highway south of the 119 mile marker in North Kona when she was hit around 4:20 a.m.

Both the vehicle and woman were in the northbound lanes of the highway when it happened, police said. She was in dark clothing and not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. Police also say the area of the highway where the crash happened is not well lit.

Investigators located debris from a 2017-2020 KIA Niro and a 2013-2016 Chevrolet Malibu, though it is unclear which driver was responsible for hitting the woman. Police are searching nearby surveillance cameras for clues.

The drivers involved fled the scene and the woman was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking nearby home and business owners to review their surveillance cameras to look for vehicles matching the description between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Damage would likely be visible on the driver’s side front fender and bumper, police said.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous. Call (808) 961-8300 with information.

This marks Hawaii Islandʻs 24th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 this same time last year.

