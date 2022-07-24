Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kailua-Kona woman walking on a Hawaii Island highway killed in hit-and-run crash

Road Flare / File Image
Road Flare / File Image(HNN File Image (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities believe two vehicles may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Hawaii Island early Sunday morning.

The victim, a Kailua-Kona woman, has not yet been positively identified.

Police said she was walking on Kuakini Highway south of the 119 mile marker in North Kona when she was hit around 4:20 a.m.

Both the vehicle and woman were in the northbound lanes of the highway when it happened, police said. She was in dark clothing and not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. Police also say the area of the highway where the crash happened is not well lit.

Investigators located debris from a 2017-2020 KIA Niro and a 2013-2016 Chevrolet Malibu, though it is unclear which driver was responsible for hitting the woman. Police are searching nearby surveillance cameras for clues.

The drivers involved fled the scene and the woman was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking nearby home and business owners to review their surveillance cameras to look for vehicles matching the description between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Damage would likely be visible on the driver’s side front fender and bumper, police said.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous. Call (808) 961-8300 with information.

This marks Hawaii Islandʻs 24th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 this same time last year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
Suspect who allegedly used sword to amputate man’s hand charged with attempted murder
HonoluluCrimestoppers at the Honolulu Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of...
Police: Stranger followed Oahu woman into her home, sexually assaulted her
Highest-paying jobs in Honolulu that don't require a college degree
Don’t have a BA? Here are some high-paying jobs in Honolulu that don’t require one
Alexander Aquino
Stepfather who chained child to porch, beat him with a 2-by-4 is sentenced

Latest News

Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki
HNN
WATCH: Swimmer injured after getting too close to nursing monk seal in Waikiki
Kaka’ako Boxing Club continues to carry on 90 years of history in and out of the ring
Southwest flight lands safely on Oahu after in-flight emergency.
Southwest flight from Kona to Vegas diverted to Oahu for emergency landing, sources say