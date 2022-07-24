Tributes
Hawaii finds its very first Kupuna Spelling Bee champion in benefit event for Alzheimer’s

More than 100 seniors signed up for the spelling bee.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seniors from across the state came together on Oahu to show off their skills for the Kupuna Spelling Bee Grand Championships Saturday morning.

More than 100 seniors signed up for the spelling bee.

It took seven preliminary contests on all four counties and one grand championship tournament to find the winner.

And after more than a dozen rounds, City Council Communications Officer Erika Engle was recognized as Hawaii’s very first Kupuna Spelling Bee champion.

“Overconfidence is the enemy of success,” said Engle. “So I found online the script spelling bee lists, and I studied and looked them up in the dictionary.”

All that studying paid off because Engle won free round trip tickets for two on Alaska Airlines, as well as a four-night stay at the California Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Engle also toke home a trophy for being the top speller in the 60-69 years old age category.

Kupuna spelling bee champion - Erika Engle
Kupuna spelling bee champion - Erika Engle(Lynn Araki-Regan)

Other top spellers who took home a trophy include Betty O’Rourke of Oahu who represented the 60-69 years old age category and Rosario Viernes from the 80-years-old and above category.

Former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann served as the pronouncer.

The event was organized by 17-year-old Riley Regan. He hoped that the event would bring the elderly community together and help them in building their cognitive skills.

All funds raised from the spelling bee were donated to the Alzheimer’s Association of Hawaii.

