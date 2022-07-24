Tributes
Fair trade wind weather to dominate the first part of the week

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We should have a pleasant and mostly dry day Sunday with moderate to locally breezy trade winds. Showers should decrease as well for Hawaii Island, but overall, showers will be light and focused over windward and mauka areas during the nighttime and morning hours, with some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers possible for the Kona side of Hawaii Island.

Looking at the rest of the week, a slight increase in shower activity is possible starting Monday night, but again mainly windward and mauka. During the second half of the week, the remnant trough of former Tropical Cyclone Estelle is forecast to pass north of the state. This will cause trade winds to weaken around Thursday, which could result in afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for leeward and interior areas. Additional showers may be possible Thursday or Friday from moisture on the back side of the trough.

In surf, waves along south shores will get a small boost Sunday and Monday, with a larger long-lived south swell arriving Thursday that could push wave heights near the high surf advisory level Friday into the weekend. East shore surf will be small and choppy for Sunday, but increasing trade winds will also bring wave heights closer to normal. North shores will be mostly flat.

There are some stronger winds in the usual windier coastal waters of Maui County and Hawaii Island, where a small craft advisory is posted through 6 p.m. Sunday.

