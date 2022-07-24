Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Deputies: Teen arrested after taking 6 hostage at Fla. home

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people hostage in a Florida home. (WJXT via CNN)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people, including children, hostage in a Florida home.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the Jacksonville neighborhood of Oceanway after reports of an armed subject holding hostages.

After receiving an arrest warrant and a search warrant, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded and was able to safely remove the suspect, 15-year-old Caleb Seth Boone, and six hostages from the home.

Boone was taken into custody. He is facing a minimum felony charge of false imprisonment.

Investigators are still looking into the motivation for the incident and what led up to it, but they say they believe Boone was armed. The 15-year-old does not live at the home, and his connection to those who do is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says Boone had “numerous outstanding custody orders.”

“My understanding is he has a lengthy criminal record. I can tell you, it’s definitely not our first interaction with him,” JSO Lt. Shannon Hartley said.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
HPD charges suspect accused of amputating man’s hand with sword with attempted murder
Honolulu police say a 27-year-old woman was murdered by her husband on the side of the H-3...
Friends: Victim in deadly H-3 stabbing was pregnant, tried to leave relationship
HonoluluCrimestoppers at the Honolulu Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of...
Police: Stranger followed Oahu woman into her home, sexually assaulted her
Alexander Aquino
Stepfather who chained child to porch, beat him with a 2-by-4 is sentenced

Latest News

Philippine government honors state senator Bennette Misalucha
State senator Bennette Misalucha receives Philippines’ Presidential Banaag Award
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
HPD charges suspect accused of amputating man’s hand with sword with attempted murder
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people hostage in a...
Armed teen held 6 hostage in standoff with SWAT, investigators say
If a proposal were to be enacted, Appleseed Hawaii suggests a revenue raiser be paired with it...
Gubernatorial candidates promise relief from state’s general excise tax on food, medicine