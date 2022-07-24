Democratic candidate for governor: Vicky Cayetano

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vicky Cayetano has never held public office, but she’s hardly a political newcomer. Her time as first lady, she says, gave her a unique perspective on what it takes to run the state.

And her decades as a successful businessowner, she says, is proof she’s up for the challenger.

“I think that if voters are satisfied with the way the state government has been run, then I’m not the right candidate. But I do think that our problems are so broad, so deep, and issues that we’ve talked about for a very long time. And so it’s time for more action, common sense approach solutions,” she said.

“There is a real sense of urgency. There is no time to lose. And that is what I bring to the table.”

Cayetano sat for an hour with a panel of Hawaii News Now and Honolulu Civil Beat journalists for “The Job Interview,” a special series seeking to give voters a chance to better understand the candidates for governor.

If elected governor, Cayetano said among her biggest priorities would be tackling the high cost of living, grappling with overtourism and the lack of economic diversification, and launching affordable housing projects.

“We have to start weaning ourselves off tourism,” she said.

“It’s hard to say no to visitors when ... we’re so dependent on this industry. That’s why Hawaii was one of the hardest-hit states during the pandemic. To do that, we need to diversify the economy.”

Cayetano said possible areas of growth include cyber security, the film industry and health care.

To help voters learn more about the candidates for Hawaii governor, Hawaii News Now partnered with Honolulu Civil Beat to conduct “The Job Interview” — a series of one-hour interviews with gubernatorial contenders.

During her interview, Cayetano also touched on how she’d tackle the cost of living.

She says she’d declare a state of emergency to address the dearth of affordable housing and fast-track construction. “I don’t it can be extended forever, but really to ... see what we can put in place,” she said.

Click here to head to our Campaign 2022 section for more election coverage.

Cayetano also said she’d cut the general excise tax on groceries for working families.

To watch all of the “The Job Interview” sit-down sessions, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.