Arson investigation initiated after flames damage Kapiolani Boulevard apartment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that burned a Kapiolani Boulevard apartment early Sunday morning was deemed intentionally set, authorities said.

The fire began around 1 a.m. in the Kaimuki area, police said.

The homeowner declined an interview but allowed HNN a look inside at the damage. Walls and ceilings were charred along with personal belongings.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion-type sound before the flames quickly spread.

Police have opened an arson investigation. So far no arrests have been made.

