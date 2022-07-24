Tributes
Arson investigation initiated after flames damage Kapiolani Boulevard apartment

Damage left by the fire early Sunday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:15 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that burned a Kapiolani Boulevard apartment early Sunday morning was deemed intentionally set, authorities said.

The fire began around 1 a.m. in the Kaimuki area, police said.

The homeowner declined an interview but allowed HNN a look inside at the damage. Walls and ceilings were charred along with personal belongings.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion-type sound before the flames quickly spread.

Police have opened an arson investigation. So far no arrests have been made.

This story may later be updated with new details.

